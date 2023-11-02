KDOT facing driver shortage as winter approaches

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is heading into the snow season with a shortage of snowplow drivers. They are 25 percent short of the goal for workers manning the plows.

Delaney Tholen with KDOT said to fill in these gaps, they’ve been planning ahead and will bring in additional staff from neighboring cities.

“People will be on standby; people will work in slightly different scheduled crews,” Tholen said. “We also use wing plows, so on larger roadways, more lanes can be covered at one time. So, instead of having multiple crews and trucks out, one truck can cover a greater area.”

Tholen said they’re also asking for drivers’ patience.

“It might take a little bit longer,” Tholen said. “But we ask that the driving public just has patience and know that KDOT will be working to clear the roads as quickly as possible; it’s just going to take some time.”

Also, in advance of winter weather events and possible emergencies, KDOT advises preparing by keeping a full tank of gas, phone charger, first aid kit, ice scraper, flashlight, warm clothes, and a bottle of water.

You’re also encouraged to check the road and weather before you hit the road. They also want to remind you to never pass a snowplow on the road.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.