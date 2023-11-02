KCPD: Two pedestrians struck, 1 killed, another leaves a child in the hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were hit by vehicles in Kansas City Wednesday evening, one died, and another left a child in critical condition at an area hospital.

The first incident took place just before 6 p.m. on Harrison Street.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a woman run over by a black Chevy Silverado, on a residential driveway.

The driver of the Chevy did not see the woman and as he was backing out of the driveway, struck and ran over her. Prior to the collision, the pedestrian was talking to a tow driver in regard to her vehicle breakdown. The driver of the Chevy was moving his truck so the tow driver could get to the broken-down vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevy truck was not injured.

A second incident happened a short time later, around 6:15 p.m., on North Hardesty Avenue and Saida Avenue.

There emergency personnel responded to a 9-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a black vehicle, which fled the scene. The 9-year-old and his father were walking across North Hardesty, just south of Saida Avenue. A black sedan, traveling north on North Hardesty, struck the 9-year-old. The black sedan then fled the scene, north on North Hardesty. The 9-year-old was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

