Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

KCPD: Two pedestrians struck, 1 killed, another leaves a child in the hospital

File: Two pedestrians struck, 1 killed, another leaves a child in the hospital
File: Two pedestrians struck, 1 killed, another leaves a child in the hospital(Storyblocks)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were hit by vehicles in Kansas City Wednesday evening, one died, and another left a child in critical condition at an area hospital.

The first incident took place just before 6 p.m. on Harrison Street.

Emergency crews responded to calls of a woman run over by a black Chevy Silverado, on a residential driveway.

The driver of the Chevy did not see the woman and as he was backing out of the driveway, struck and ran over her. Prior to the collision, the pedestrian was talking to a tow driver in regard to her vehicle breakdown. The driver of the Chevy was moving his truck so the tow driver could get to the broken-down vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Chevy truck was not injured.

A second incident happened a short time later, around 6:15 p.m., on North Hardesty Avenue and Saida Avenue.

There emergency personnel responded to a 9-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a black vehicle, which fled the scene. The 9-year-old and his father were walking across North Hardesty, just south of Saida Avenue. A black sedan, traveling north on North Hardesty, struck the 9-year-old. The black sedan then fled the scene, north on North Hardesty. The 9-year-old was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive...
Independence police find human remains believed to be missing woman
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

Latest News

On the up!
FORECAST: Chilly start Thursday but the sun warms up the metro this afternoon
Chilly start Thursday but the sun warms up the metro this afternoon
Chilly start Thursday but the sun warms up the metro this afternoon
The Kansas Department of Transportation warns that it is short roughly 25 percent of its...
KDOT facing driver shortage as winter approaches
KDOT facing snowplow driver shortage