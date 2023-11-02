Aging & Style
Hormone replacement therapy could reduce dementia risk by 26%, study says

FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia...
FILE - According to a new study, hormone replacement therapy could reduce the risk of dementia and Alzheimer's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Nov. 2, 2023
(CNN Newsource) - A new study found hormone replacement therapy could protect the female brain from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, but only if hormones are taken when menopausal symptoms begin, usually when a woman is in her 40s and 50s.

According to the study, this reduced the risk of dementia by 26%.

On the other hand, if a woman started hormone therapy after the age of 65 or more than 10 years after the start of menopause, the risk of dementia rose.

The hormone estrogen is a “master regulator” that plays a key role in glucose uptake and metabolism. It also helps the brain rewire, reorganize and make new connections.

The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience.

