Green Day’s ‘The Saviors Tour’ to stop at Azura Amphitheater

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The band Green Day will bring its ‘The Saviors Tour’ to the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs next summer.

The band recently released a new single, ‘The American Dream Is Killing Me’, and will release their 14th studio album, ‘Saviors’, in January.

The band kicks off the North American leg of their tour in Washington, DC on July 29, but will stop in Bonner Springs on August 20, 2024.

Venue pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, November 9, 10 am-10 pm. Ticket sales open to the public on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m.

The Azura Amphitheater stop will also feature Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

It’s the moment you’ve been waiting for… taking The Saviors Tour on the road all summer long next year to celebrate 30 years of 'Dookie,' 20 years of 'American Idiot' + our new album 'Saviors'!!! https://t.co/e1YhBPEsQ6 fueled by @monsterenergy @monstermusic. pic.twitter.com/6mV5PHCohb — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 2, 2023

