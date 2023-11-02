Frustrated Kelce criticizes ‘embarrassing’ offensive performance in latest podcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the worst offensive performances of the Patrick Mahomes era of Kansas City Chiefs football was on display Sunday.

In a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos -- which snapped a 16-game win streak over the AFC West foe -- Kansas City failed to score a touchdown. It was just the third ever game -- regular season or post -- started by Mahomes that failed to feature a Chiefs touchdown.

“F---, that’s embarrassing man,” Kelce said on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, released Wednesday morning. “It felt awkward during the game like we couldn’t get anything going.”

Kelce led all Chiefs receivers with six catches and 58 receiving yards during a game that saw Mahomes complete 24 of 38 passes for 240 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Mahomes also lost a fumble in the second quarter.

“Talking about that sense of urgency on the sideline it didn’t feel like we had any of that,” Kelce admitted, “and when we finally had that sense of urgency we turned the ball over and get it ripped right out of our hearts.”

Kansas City turned the ball over four times on offense and wide receiver Mecole Hardman fumbled a punt for a fifth turnover in a game the Chiefs lost the turnover battle 5-1.

“Our defense is playing their tail off, man,” he told his brother Jason, whose Eagles defeated Washington 38-31 in Week 8. “For us to keep turning it over, putting them in bad positions and them saving our tail, it’s getting real one-sided.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we’ve stalled this much as an offense throughout the year, definitely at this point in the season.”

Despite Kelce’s qualms with the KC offense, the Chiefs still rank top-5 in the NFL in yards per play, yards per drive and points per drive, and rank seventh in offensive success rate. Still, the 34-year-old tight end said the Chiefs need to make some fixes.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that usually figure out how to get this thing going,” said Kelce, who has 54 catches for 583 yards and four touchdowns this season. “This s---’s frustrating, man. Not putting up touchdowns week after week after week is getting old.

“It’s getting old to watch, Chiefs Kingdom. I know it is. I like what we’ve been in the past and we’ve got in my mind the best offensive mind in the game and the best quarterback, so this is unacceptable and we all feel that way.”

Kelce said receivers -- including himself -- aren’t doing the right things to create success.

“It starts with not killing ourselves. Just daggers. Guys running the wrong routes,” Kelce said, repeating that sentence with a raised hand as well. “Guys not making blocks. Guys dropping the football.

“It’s frustrating and it’s a challenge at this point in the season to get this thing right right now before it gets out of control and gets really bad.”

Now, he said it’s time for a gut check on the offensive side of the ball as the Chiefs head to Frankfurt, Germany, for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

