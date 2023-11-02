FORECAST: Chilly start Thursday but the sun warms up the metro this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure has centered over the mid-Atlantic states, but still stretches clear through the south-central plains. To the north of us, a dry or warm front remains, allowing a southerly flow to continue throughout our area of the Missouri River Valley. This means that we start with temperatures in the lower 30s this morning with sustained winds of 10 to 15 mph and feel like temperatures hovering in the lower 20s, temperatures are expected to drive to more comfortable seasonable conditions. This afternoon mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s will be common. Gusts between 20 mph and 25 mph can also be expected. We will continue with breezy conditions into tomorrow afternoon but temperatures continue to climb into the lower and middle 60s.

As we move into Saturday, a cold front begins to deepen out of northwestern Nebraska and will continue to feed off warm, moist air funneling in from south Texas. Rain chances are expected to build close to the front which will remain north of I-70 Saturday late afternoon into the early morning of Sunday. Scattered showers are possible but thunderstorm activity is limited, and we do not anticipate severe weather threats.

By Sunday, a very cloudy forecast is anticipated and if you plan on going to a watch party outdoors for the Chiefs game playing in Germany, temperatures will be hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s to start the game. But by the afternoon, high temperatures are expected into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A large, low-pressure, and warm front building after this warm air will remain well to the north of the viewing region. This will keep rain chances less than 10% on Monday and Tuesday but will begin ushering cooler air from up north by Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect high temperatures to drop back to the lower 50s by Wednesday of next week.

