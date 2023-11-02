FIRST WARN FORECAST: Warming trend continues into weekend

Our warming trend continues through the rest of the week with warmer than normal temperatures that stick around through the weekend. A small disturbance moves into the area Saturday bringing a few showers to the area late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Not everyone will get rain and the rain that does develop should not cause a washout. Meanwhile, Sunday looks even warmer with highs in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees. It stays warm through the first half of next week before a stronger cold front swings through Wednesday. It could bring a few showers, but it will turn our 60s into the 50s by next Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.