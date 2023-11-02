Aging & Style
Family of Ebony Duncan seeks justice following mother’s death

By Grace Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Ebony Duncan is remembering her as fun, loving, and an all-around good person.

Duncan has been missing since Sept. 7, and on Oct. 31, Independence Police found a body they believe to be hers.

“We would never think that in a million years, something like this would happen,” said Duncan’s daughter, Essence Williams.

Duncan was last seen in surveillance videos, leaving her work in Independence. Williams was in the hospital, about to give birth to her third child.

“I called and said I was about to go into labor; she said I’ll call you when I get off work, and I will try to make my way up there,” Williams said. But Williams never got that call.

“That’s when we were like something is wrong,” Williams said. “We went to check her job, and they said she wasn’t there, so we knew immediately something was wrong.”

For weeks, Williams held onto hope that her mom would be found alive. But, according to Independence police, detectives were led to the area of East 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road. Cadaver dogs found Duncan’s body in the woods.

“I feel devastated for my kids, especially because she was so excited for my third baby,” Williams said. “The last time I saw her, she was rubbing my belly saying, ‘Oh, your belly has gotten so big,’ she was so happy.”

Detectives are still looking for 42-year-old Keaira Ransberg Jenkins, who is a person of interest in this case. It’s believed she was with Duncan the last time she was seen. If you have any information on where she might be, you’re urged to call 816.474.TIPS.

