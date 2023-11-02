Ember from heat gun ignites house fire in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lee’s Summit Fire Department said it responded to a structure fire Wednesday afternoon that originated with a heat gun.

LSFD said firefighters responded to a home in the 200 block of NE 1st Street at 2:17 p.m. where a painter working on the home said the outside of the house was on fire.

Light smoke was visible from a two-story, single-family home that was under renovation. The Fire Department said the occupant and others were using a heat gun and a scraper to remove caulking and noticed embers floating up. A few minutes later, they said they noticed smoke coming from a gap at the top of the wall.

Firefighters used saws to open the walls inside and outside the home to get to the fire between the first and second floors.

LSFD said the home’s age and type of construction allowed the fire to spread rapidly, but firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could spread to the attic or inside of the home. By 2:53 p.m., the fire was under control, LSFD said.

