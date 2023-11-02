Edwards-Helaire ruled out for Germany game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Germany, they are doing so with a sick and banged up running back room.

The Chiefs’ injury report -- released Thursday afternoon hours before the team made its way to Germany -- revealed that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins. The injury report said Edwards-Helaire is dealing with an illness.

Along with the former first-round pick, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a groin issue.

The Chiefs also listed linebacker Willie Gay as a limited participant on Thursday due to a lower back injury suffered in KC’s 24-9 loss to the Dolphins.

Kansas City’s game with Miami kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It’ll air on the NFL Network.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.