Edwards-Helaire ruled out for Germany game

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC championship game. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Germany, they are doing so with a sick and banged up running back room.

The Chiefs’ injury report -- released Thursday afternoon hours before the team made its way to Germany -- revealed that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out for Sunday’s game with the Miami Dolphins. The injury report said Edwards-Helaire is dealing with an illness.

Along with the former first-round pick, Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice due to a groin issue.

READ MORE: Tyreek Hill tells the Dolphins’ defense to ‘just find Kelce’ to stop the Chiefs in Germany

The Chiefs also listed linebacker Willie Gay as a limited participant on Thursday due to a lower back injury suffered in KC’s 24-9 loss to the Dolphins.

Kansas City’s game with Miami kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It’ll air on the NFL Network.

