Duo attempting to become first Hispanic-owned brewery in KC

By Jiani Navarro
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is filled with different types of breweries, now, a pair of business partners are trying to make their mark in the industry by opening the first Hispanic-owned brewery in the area.

“Very rarely are there front in center Latino owners,” said Damon Arrendondo.

Damon Arredondo and Edwing Mendez are trying to change that. They founded Rizoma Liquid Creations in 2022. A name that pays homage to their Latin culture, a culture Arredondo said only takes up 2% of the brewing industry, nationwide.

“That’s one thing for me that has always stood out and has always been important is fair equitable representation of our community and under-represented communities,” said Arredondo.

With Rizoma they hope to build a brand and space where people from underserved communities are the owners, brewers, and employees behind the bar.

“Having a brand that supports and embodies some of these communities and the diversity within each individual community will help bridge that gap,” said Arredondo.

Rizoma previously had a contract to sell its beer at a local brewery – they released El Sol, a Latin American ale and La Luna, a Latin American amber ale, but after a change in ownership, they stopped production.

Starting their own brewery and taproom will cost a lot of money, said Arredondo, and that’s the one piece they’re missing. Now they’re searching for investors who support their vision.

“I know there’s a path, it’s just the difficulty of trying to find fellow entrepreneurs, investors, people that value this and also see the opportunity as well,” explained Arredondo.

Arredondo said seeing minority owned-breweries like Vine Street Brewing, the first black-owned brewery to open in KC, gives him validation that his dream, is possible.

“When I talked to a few other potential investors or people just interested I’m like proof in the pudding, what’s happening there is validation to what I’m talking about and what I’m trying to do,” said Arredondo.

Rizoma will have a pop-up taproom on December 8-9th and 15-16th at PH Coffee, so they can give the community and potential investors a chance to taste their beer and hear their story.

