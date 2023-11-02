Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Driver speeds away from police, crashes, flees on foot

File: Driver speeds away from police, crashes, flees on foot
File: Driver speeds away from police, crashes, flees on foot
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 8 a.m. Thursday EMTs responded to meet police on a reported injury collision with a person suffering critical injuries.

Police said officers attempted to conduct a car check on a black Chrysler 300 in the area of 17th and Hardesty.

The Chrysler immediately took off from the officers at a high rate of speed, driving eastbound on 17th.

The officers disregarded the vehicle by deactivating their emergency equipment, pulling over to the side of the roadway, and stopping their patrol vehicle.

They then observed smoke and responded to the area of 17th and Topping, where they saw that the Chrysler had struck the rear end a of trailer being pulled by a white Dodge Ram 2500 that had been traveling eastbound on 17th.

The driver of the Chrysler fled the scene on foot.

The unrestrained passenger of the Chrysler was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge was unharmed in the collision.

The passenger of the Chrysler is currently in serious, but stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive...
Independence police find human remains believed to be missing woman
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence

Latest News

The listing calls it a “piece of pop culture history” featuring Spears’ original dance studio...
Britney Spears’ childhood home is up for sale
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs on day four of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on...
Green Day’s ‘The Saviors Tour’ to stop at Azura Amphitheater
FILE - A Ford dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A plant in Michigan has...
UAW members at the first Ford plant to go on strike vote overwhelmingly to approve new contract
The moon rises beyond the Mamba roller coaster at Worlds of Fun amusement park Friday, May 17,...
Worlds of Fun owners merge with Six Flags