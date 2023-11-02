Driver speeds away from police, crashes, flees on foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 8 a.m. Thursday EMTs responded to meet police on a reported injury collision with a person suffering critical injuries.

Police said officers attempted to conduct a car check on a black Chrysler 300 in the area of 17th and Hardesty.

The Chrysler immediately took off from the officers at a high rate of speed, driving eastbound on 17th.

The officers disregarded the vehicle by deactivating their emergency equipment, pulling over to the side of the roadway, and stopping their patrol vehicle.

They then observed smoke and responded to the area of 17th and Topping, where they saw that the Chrysler had struck the rear end a of trailer being pulled by a white Dodge Ram 2500 that had been traveling eastbound on 17th.

The driver of the Chrysler fled the scene on foot.

The unrestrained passenger of the Chrysler was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Dodge was unharmed in the collision.

The passenger of the Chrysler is currently in serious, but stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

