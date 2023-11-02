Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The top two officials at the Missouri Department of Corrections will be stepping down at the beginning of December, citing a desire to spend more time with family, according to the governor’s office and internal memos.

Governor Mike Parson’s office issued an announcement Wednesday that director Anne Precythe’s final day leading the department will be Dec 5.

“Director Precythe has been a great leader, colleague, and champion in state government, and we wish her the absolute best,” Parson said in a press release. “As we set out to transform and improve the culture across state government, Anne was there every step of the way. Under Anne’s leadership, not only have DOC staff turnover rates decreased but they’ve reversed, and we’ve witnessed a renewed sense of pride in public service among team members. Her leadership has been an inspiration not only to DOC but our entire Cabinet, and we will all greatly miss her infectious humor, quick wit, and tireless spirit.”

A social media account for the organization Missouri Prison Reform posted the emailed message Precythe sent out to the department’s staff, in which she announced that Deputy Director Matt Sturm is also retiring.

“Matt has dedicated 28 years of his life to this department and has been instrumental in the accomplishments of the last seven years,” Precythe wrote. “We have both benefitted from a tremendously successful partnership where we have complemented each other’s strengths and covered each other’s weaknesses.”

Both Precythe and Sturm were appointed to their respective positions in 2017.

Precythe marks the second member of Parson’s cabinet to announce their retirement in as many months.

In October, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announced her impending retirement will begin in July 2024.

