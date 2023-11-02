Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down

By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The top two officials at the Missouri Department of Corrections will be stepping down at the beginning of December, citing a desire to spend more time with family, according to the governor’s office and internal memos.

Governor Mike Parson’s office issued an announcement Wednesday that director Anne Precythe’s final day leading the department will be Dec 5.

“Director Precythe has been a great leader, colleague, and champion in state government, and we wish her the absolute best,” Parson said in a press release. “As we set out to transform and improve the culture across state government, Anne was there every step of the way. Under Anne’s leadership, not only have DOC staff turnover rates decreased but they’ve reversed, and we’ve witnessed a renewed sense of pride in public service among team members. Her leadership has been an inspiration not only to DOC but our entire Cabinet, and we will all greatly miss her infectious humor, quick wit, and tireless spirit.”

A social media account for the organization Missouri Prison Reform posted the emailed message Precythe sent out to the department’s staff, in which she announced that Deputy Director Matt Sturm is also retiring.

“Matt has dedicated 28 years of his life to this department and has been instrumental in the accomplishments of the last seven years,” Precythe wrote. “We have both benefitted from a tremendously successful partnership where we have complemented each other’s strengths and covered each other’s weaknesses.”

Both Precythe and Sturm were appointed to their respective positions in 2017.

Precythe marks the second member of Parson’s cabinet to announce their retirement in as many months.

In October, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven announced her impending retirement will begin in July 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Life Time Fitness members with Medicare memberships to have restricted hours starting next year
Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive...
Independence police find human remains believed to be missing woman
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

Latest News

FBI reports bank robbery in KCK
Doug Gerber will be the new City Manager for Shawnee, Kansas.
Members of Shawnee City Council explain decision to place city manager on administrative leave
Members of Shawnee City Council explain decision to place city manager on administrative leave
Director, deputy director of Missouri’s prison system to step down