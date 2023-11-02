Dia De los Muertos on Central Ave

This weekend Visit KCKC and the Central Ave Betterment Association will be hosting a Dia de Muertos celebration! Edgar with CABA chats with the My KC LIVE team to share the details and what to expect November 4th during the celebration! Participants will be able to have their faces painted, enjoy live music and delicious food all while celebrating those we have lost. There is a parade and specials guests as well, all are welcome!

