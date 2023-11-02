DCF reports lowest numbers for foster care in nearly two decades

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that the Kansas Department for Children and Families has reached its fewest number of children in foster care in nearly two decades.

DCF said fewer than 3,000 children entered foster care during the 2023 state fiscal year, which goes from July to June.

“This milestone shows the progress we’ve made, but it’s clear that there is still much more work to do,” Kelly said in a release. “That is why I will continue to work with the legislature to invest in providing greater health, educational, and housing resources for families in need.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.