Budmakers seek unionization in Missouri

By Mark Poulose
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri’s marijuana sales are booming since voters legalized weed in 2022. State-wide, businesses sell about $4 million worth of marijuana product each day. So far, marijuana sales in Missouri this year total almost $1 billion.

However, marijuana workers’ paychecks remain low. Some local marijuana employees want a piece of the profits, so they joined Teamsters Local 955 to represent them and their rights.

“Everybody we’re talking to, they’re making $10-15 an hour,” said Teamsters Local 955 President, Jerry Wood.

“$15 an hour, and tips are never consistent,” budtender Madison Ford said of her wages. Ford works at Home State Dispensary and is among budtenders that are the first group of marijuana workers in the metro to unionize.

“The cannabis industry is going to be a huge industry,” said Wood. “They’re going to make millions of dollars, billions of dollars. The careers in that industry need to be careers where people can make a living wage and raise their family.”

The budtenders told KCTV5 they’re trying to break the stigma of what they do. They feel like they deserve the same rights and wages as other professions.

“We really are customer/patient focused on this, and that is honestly why a lot of us do this,” Ford said. “We want to help other people understand the product and we just want things to be fair like any other job.”

“You think about somebody selling pot, ‘It’s just some pothead selling a bag of dope.’ That’s not what it is,” said Wood. “These folks know their product. They know how their product is made. It’s not just somebody out there handing you a bag of weed or a joint. It’s with very intelligent people. They are a very skilled worker.”

The new union workers told KCTV5 they’re already in talks with other budtenders who want union representation.

“I’ve actually met a lot of people in this industry who all agree and they all say that as a whole, the dispensaries are not treating their workers fairly. They are not paying their workers fairly,” said Tye Henley, a former assistant manager at Home State Dispensary.

In terms of future growth, Teamsters Local 955 said they are in talks with a couple of groups that represent budtenders in the area. The teamsters told KCTV5 the groups each represent more than 100 people.

