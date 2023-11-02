Arrest made following stolen vehicle pursuit in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is in custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit in Cass County Wednesday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of northbound I-49 just north of 291 Highway in Harrisonville at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Instead of stopping, the vehicle with an unsecure Kansas plate hanging over top an expired Missouri license plate continued northbound on I-49.

Police said stop sticks were deployed and -- after the driver eventually began to lose its tires -- the Cass County Sheriff’s Office deployed the Grappler to bring the vehicle to a stop just north of Peculiar.

The Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Michael Woodward of Independence was the driver, and he is currently being held in the Cass County jail on warrants out of Grandview and Kansas City, Missouri.

A passenger was also taken into custody without incident and was released after questioning. Police said the vehicle was reported stolen by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and the Kansas license plate was stolen out of Overland Park, Kansas.

Charges for Woodward are still pending as the investigation continues.

