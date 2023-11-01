Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire

FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on...
FILE - A Toyota logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, on Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota said Wednesday it is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire.

The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Toyota said in a statement that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to contact the clamp and short circuit, the company said.

Toyota said it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company said it will notify owners by late December.

Toyota declined to say if the problem had caused any fires, crashes or injuries.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

Latest News

Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, right, speaks with attorney Ross Goodman in court Thursday, Oct. 19,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge
FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
“I think it’s important because at any moment any of us could land in that same position. We’re...
Johnson County employees get a ‘simulated look’ into the lives of the formerly incarcerated