Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups

Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it is time to get into the Christmas spirit!

On Thursday, Starbucks is kicking off the holidays with its seasonal cups and its holiday menu with old favorites and a new item.

Starting Thursday, hot drinks will be served in four festive cups clad in holiday red and Starbucks green with a mood-boosting magenta.

Starbucks says the magenta accent lifts the traditional colors and makes the red even brighter. Iced drink cups are also getting a holiday makeover with “playful baubles” and “sparkles.”

As for drinks, Starbucks has added the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, available hot and iced, to the menu. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte are all returning to this year’s menu.

Holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are back on the holiday menu, too.

For Starbucks, the holidays are not just festive. Last year, the chain saw revenue grow 14% over the previous holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

Latest News

FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks to media after a Senate policy...
As vacancies grow, Senate Democrats work to circumvent Tuberville’s blockade on military nominees
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on July 13, 2023, in Washington. In arguments on Nov. 1,...
The Supreme Court seems likely to rule against a trademark in the ‘Trump too small’ case
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers...
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he never planned to leave Kansas City
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on the Jabaliya...
Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals, allowed to flee Gaza as war rages on
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights