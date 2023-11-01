Reward offered for information leading to ID, arrest of Frontier Justice burglar

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - More information has been released on a burglary that took place at Frontier Justice in Kansas City, Kansas, just over a week ago.

On October 24, a burglar used a stolen Kia Soul to ram into the front doors of the Frontier Justice located near The Legends. After the burglar broke through the doors, they stole several firearms. The stolen Kia has since been recovered.

KCKPD reported that within the same evening, the individual involved in the Frontier Justice robbery also attempted to break into the Bass Pro Shop located one mile away but was unsuccessful.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department are now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the individual in question.

Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips, or text ATFKC to 63975 and follow the prompts. Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

