Push underway to raise awareness of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - People living in the Kansas City area will be learning more about a place to turn in time of crisis over the coming months.

Johnson County Mental Health Center launched a campaign designed to raise awareness about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Anyone is able to dial 988 and be connected to free, confidential mental health support. The phone number is answered around the clock. When dialed from a Johnson County phone number the call is answered by someone at the Johnson County Mental Health Center.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline also offers text and chat options, as well as specialized connections for Spanish speakers, veterans, LGBTQ+ communities and deaf and hard-of-hearing communities.

“When someone calls 988 in Johnson County, we want them to know there’s guidance, encouragement, hope, and zero judgment from the voice answering their call,” said Rob MacDougall, Director of Emergency Services for Johnson County Mental Health Center. “They’ll reach a trained, local person who can share the resources we have available in our community.”

A Pew survey released in May found that only 13% of adults knew about the 988 hotline. The new campaign will work to change that by reaching people with messages on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The campaign is a part of a grant program through the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to fund local suicide prevention efforts across the state. Gov. Laura Kelly announced $500,000 in funding for 15 organizations in March.

