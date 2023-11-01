One person killed in Kansas City high rise apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An apartment fire on Kansas City’s eastside kills one person.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the fire at Temple Heights Manor near East 54th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment, but there is smoke damage to multiple floors of the building.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

