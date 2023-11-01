Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he never planned to leave Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will reunite with the team’s former star receiver Tyreek Hill when the team faces the Miami Dolphins in Germany Sunday.

It will be the first time the two teams have played since the Chiefs traded Hill to Miami ahead of the 2022 season, something Hill said wasn’t supposed to happen.

Hill joined former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Tuesday’s episode of the weekly “I Am Athlete” podcast and explained he never wanted to leave Kansas City.

“To be honest it was a situation where my agent was trying to bait Kansas City into giving me a contract. The idea was to never leave KC. That was the first thing I told my agent by the way,” Hill said during the podcast.

Hill said he told agent Drew Rosenthal that he wanted to sign a deal with the Chiefs in the 2022 offseason and end up winning another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and company.

“He [Rosenthal] like we aren’t gonna get traded. We just gonna get you a new deal,” Hill said.

During the podcast, Hill said he wasn’t worried about being the highest paid member of the Chiefs, he just wanted guaranteed money. The conversation started to change when Hill said Rosenthal didn’t feel like contraction negotiations with the Chiefs were going anywhere.

Hill said the Chiefs eventually offered around $58 million guaranteed, which the NFL star turned down.

Instead Hill signed a monster, four year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins. The deal reportedly included a $25 million signing bonus and $72 million guaranteed.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason. I agree God is never wrong. I think it was just one of those situations that I just needed to be me. I just needed to be free,” Hill said.

Ultimately Hill said he has no regrets and doesn’t have a beef with the Chiefs. He said he talks with Mahomes and Kelce a lot. He also plans to troll the two stars every chance he gets because “because that’s what siblings do.”

While Hill credits Mahomes with being the best quarterback in the NFL, he’s more focused on playing with Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovaiola and chasing his own records.

Hill believes he will be the first player to rack up more than 2,000 yards in a single season and is already closing in on 900 yards this season.

“No only will I be able to be in the record books, it would also be something that I can say I got this 5′9″, 195-pounds and can also play the receiver position,” Hill said during the podcast.

Overall Hill said he is happy and is enjoying the relationship he now has with his six children, their mothers, and his family.

Fans can listen to the entire interview between Hill and Brandon Marshall at “I Am Athlete” or wherever you get your podcasts.

