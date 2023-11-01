Man sentenced for illegal firearms following public disturbance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun after causing a disturbance in the Swope Parkway neighborhood.

47-year-old Michael S. Simmons was sentenced to 11 years and two months in federal prison without parole.

He pled guilty on April 18, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. It was his third federal felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Simmons was arrested on Sept. 18, 2022, when KCPD officers received multiple 911 calls reporting that he was standing in the street in the area of 55th Street, Swope Parkway and Cleveland Avenue acting emotionally disturbed, taking his clothes off and pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Officers saw Simmons fire four to five gunshots in the direction the ground and a nearby dog, leading them to re-route traffic and create a perimeter of the scene. Simmons refused to comply with officers’ commands and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol. He told police he was under the influence of PCP.

