Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Man sentenced for illegal firearms following public disturbance

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for illegally possessing a gun after causing a disturbance in the Swope Parkway neighborhood.

47-year-old Michael S. Simmons was sentenced to 11 years and two months in federal prison without parole.

He pled guilty on April 18, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. It was his third federal felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Simmons was arrested on Sept. 18, 2022, when KCPD officers received multiple 911 calls reporting that he was standing in the street in the area of 55th Street, Swope Parkway and Cleveland Avenue acting emotionally disturbed, taking his clothes off and pointing a gun at passing vehicles.

Officers saw Simmons fire four to five gunshots in the direction the ground and a nearby dog, leading them to re-route traffic and create a perimeter of the scene. Simmons refused to comply with officers’ commands and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol. He told police he was under the influence of PCP.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights
Eric DeValkenaere
Eric DeValkenaere files motion to transfer appeal to Missouri Supreme Court
National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.
Push underway to raise awareness of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
“Walt Disney was only 18 years old when he created the amazing Mickey Mouse here in Kansas...
‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station
‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station