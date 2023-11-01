Aging & Style
Lawrence man to serve 10 years in prison for deadly DUI crash

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is risky behavior because it poses an extreme threat to public safety for those who travel on our roadways."(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Lawrence man was sentenced to 123 months in prison for killing another man in a 2022 drunk-driving crash.

56-year-old Anthony M. Royal from Lawrence, Kansas, was driving drunk on April 8, 2022, when he was involved in an accident at the intersection of Kansas Highway 10 and Bob Billing Parkway. A 70-year-old man died as a result.

In August, Royal pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and driving under the influence of alcohol, which was his third DUI conviction.

“Abuse of alcohol in any context ruins lives and causes human suffering,” said Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez. “Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is risky behavior because it poses an extreme threat to public safety for those who travel on our roadways. My office takes prosecution of these matters very seriously, and we seek to hold offenders accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

