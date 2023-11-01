KCK Mayor warns Wyandotte County on path to bankruptcy if spending plans don’t change

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Mayor of Kansas City, Kansas blasted his colleagues and the people of Wyandotte County on Facebook. He’s warning the County’s Unified Government to make serious changes to its ways of spending and other operations, or things will not get better.

Mayor Tyrone Garner said the purpose of this Facebook post was to “sound the alarm” to the citizens of Wyandotte County that if the Board of Commissioners doesn’t change its approach and handling of spending and other operations, the government is on the path to go bankrupt by 2026.

Since taking office, Garner argued both his recommendations and input from residents have gone nowhere with the Board of Commissioners.

Mayor Garner expressed frustration claiming that Wyandotte County is facing more than $1 billion in debt since the Unified Government System was formed back in 1997. While life expectancy in the county sits in the bottom half out of the State of Kansas.

He claims the county has some of the poorest infrastructure out of the whole Kansas City Metro, and the highest poverty rates in the state. While seeking solutions for these, Garner said he doesn’t want to jump to the conclusion of simply breaking up the Wyandotte County Unified Government entirely but welcomes input from the community on if it should be voted on soon.

Also, Garner demanded another audit of county spending be done to understand where their money has been going and how to balance future budgets. He also called the Board of Commissioners to work more actively with him and stop living by what he calls the “status quo.”

“As I started looking at things and going into these status quo narratives here at the Unified Government that didn’t sit well with a lot of people,” Garner told KCTV5 in a phone interview Tuesday. “And I’ve been attacked in more ways than you can imagine. Ways that I can’t even talk about openly right now and It’s just a sad indication to me of the dire need to not give in but to do more because I think there’s a lot more that needs to be found and a lot more that needs to be done.”

If Wyandotte County were forced to file for Bankruptcy by 2026, Garner says the State Legislature would have to step in and oversee day-to-day government operations until they can balance the budgets again which he doesn’t want to see happen.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.