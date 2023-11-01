KCFD shares fire-prevention tips after two fires claim lives in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City has had two fire-related fatalities in the last two days and both are still under investigation.

The victim of the fire in the 5100 block of Brooklyn Avenue has been identified as 50-year-old Rajesh G. Krishnankutty.

Given the time of the year, the Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins is sharing cold weather tips to prevent fires.

First; get primary sources of heat like furnaces serviced by professionals. Second, don’t overload receptacles with multiple power strips or non-UL power strips. Third, follow the manufacturer’s instructions on space heaters.

“Don’t put them around flammable items, such as your couch or blankets on your bed. Keep them three to four feet away,” Hopkins said.

In the case of a fire, it’s important that families follow their escape plans.

“Draw up a plan, if it’s from your bedroom; this is what you do from our bedroom. This is where we’re going to have a meeting — the outside mailbox, the big tree, neighbor’s house,” Hopkins said. “Everyone goes to that meeting place and you get accountability for your family.”

