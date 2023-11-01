Aging & Style
Kansas City leaders use Germany trip to promote city, learn about World Cup

East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in Frankfurt, Germany...
East Texas native Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5 and the stadium’s fan store is already stocking the shelves.(Source: Lane Luckie, KLTV/KTRE staff)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leaders from both sides of the state line are packing their bags for a trip to Germany.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe and Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas are just three of the numerous leaders who will make the journey to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt Sunday. Bayer is sponsoring the trip.

The delegation leaves Wednesday. While the trip will end with the NFL game, there is a lot of work the representatives plan to do before heading to the stadium.

They plan to meet with business and government leaders in Germany to promote Kansas City and raise awareness about what the Midwest has to offer. They will also tour a Bayer facility near Frankfurt.

In addition to the NFL game, the group plans to visit a city and stadium that previously served as a World Cup host city to see what can be learned before the event comes to Kansas City in 2026.

The group is scheduled to return home on Monday, Nov. 6.

