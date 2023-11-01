Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Kansas City breaks cold weather record set in 1991

Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.
Thermometer showing bitter cold temperature.(Source: MGN Images)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People waking up across the Kansas City metro Wednesday may not know what hit them.

At 6 a.m. the official temperature at KCI Airport registered at 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The frigid morning broke a record low of 20 degrees set on Nov. 1, 1991.

KCTV5 Meteorologist Greg Bennett said the temperature in Kansas City Wednesday morning matched Fairbanks, Alaska.

If it feels really cold for Nov. 1 in Kansas City, you’re right. Temperatures are normally 15 or 20 degrees warmer with overnight lows in the upper 30s or low 40s this time of year.

ALSO WATCH: Latest First Warn 5 Weather Forecast

Residents can use Wednesday morning as a reminder that winter is on its way. Check your pipes to make sure they don’t freeze. Your outdoor pets need to have a warm, dry place to spend the night. They also need to have access to water that isn’t frozen. It’s also a good time to check on any older friends and relatives to see if they need any help in the colder weather.

The good news is that the cold weather isn’t around to stay. Temperatures are expected to warm up over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
One man died in a Kansas City house fire on Tuesday morning.
One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire

Latest News

Pumpkins rot when exposed to air, through the process of oxidation, and when they lose moisture.
Don’t toss those pumpkins after Halloween. Do this instead.
Kansas City ties weather low for Nov. 1, originally set in 1991.
First Warn Forecast - clipped version
National television programs like 'Ghost Hunters' and 'Ghost Adventures' have centered episodes...
Liberty winery’s past inspires horror novel related to reported hauntings
Liberty winery’s past inspires horror novel related to reported hauntings