Kansas City breaks cold weather record set in 1991

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People waking up across the Kansas City metro Wednesday may not know what hit them.

At 6 a.m. the official temperature at KCI Airport registered at 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The frigid morning broke a record low of 20 degrees set on Nov. 1, 1991.

Kansas City International Airport has already registered a morning low temperature of 18° F, breaking the previous record low for today of 20° F from 1991. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) November 1, 2023

KCTV5 Meteorologist Greg Bennett said the temperature in Kansas City Wednesday morning matched Fairbanks, Alaska.

If it feels really cold for Nov. 1 in Kansas City, you’re right. Temperatures are normally 15 or 20 degrees warmer with overnight lows in the upper 30s or low 40s this time of year.

Residents can use Wednesday morning as a reminder that winter is on its way. Check your pipes to make sure they don’t freeze. Your outdoor pets need to have a warm, dry place to spend the night. They also need to have access to water that isn’t frozen. It’s also a good time to check on any older friends and relatives to see if they need any help in the colder weather.

The good news is that the cold weather isn’t around to stay. Temperatures are expected to warm up over the weekend.

