Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Johnson County employees get a ‘simulated look’ into the lives of the formerly incarcerated

By Nydja Hood
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County hosted a “re-entry” simulation on Wednesday to give its employees an understanding of the challenges a person faces returning to the community after being incarcerated. The purpose is to give Johnson County employees insight into the life of someone who has experienced this as their reality.

“So we have five minutes to complete all the things that we need to do within week one so I have a lot of different things and I think next I’m gonna prioritize food for myself,” said Johnson County employee Shana Burgess.

Burgess works in community relations at Johnson County. Through the simulation, she stepped into the shoes of “Whitney,” a fictionalized convicted felon who served 10 years in federal prison for bank robbery. She is now being tasked with the challenges of finding substance abuse treatment, transportation to get to appointments and food with a limited budget.

“I have to have transportation everywhere and in order to have that, I’ve got to go to my job and get my paycheck so it’s a lot to juggle and also competing with other people,” said Burgess.

Although the experience itself is only a few hours, it’s meant to simulate this transition over a month-long period.

“I think it’s important because, at any moment, any of us could land in that same position. We’re all just a choice away from that spot in life, and if we don’t humanize these individuals, then it’s really easy to count them as a number instead of as a human,” said Jordan, clinical team leader at the Mercer Johnson County Mental Health Center.

Working as a mental health professional with Johnson County inmates, Mercer says she’s heard many of their stories firsthand.

Volunteers from the county’s law enforcement, local government, and elections departments participated. By creating more understanding among employees, they’re hoping they will do their part in helping to make the transition smoother.

“If there’s something missing that maybe we could look at a process that would allow that to be an easier step for somebody to accomplish that goal then maybe they take that back and try to share that with their teams,” said social worker Brandi Kenney.

This is the first time the re-entry simulation has been done among county employees. Next, they’re looking to open the simulation to the public in 2024.

CONTINUE READING: Realtors, brokerages ordered to pay $1.78b, guilty of conspiring to inflate commissions

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

Latest News

Shawnee City Manager Doug Gerber has been placed on administrative leave.
Shawnee city manager put on administrative leave
Johnson County employees get a ‘simulated look’ into the lives of the formerly incarcerated
Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867),...
Reward offered for information leading to ID, arrest of Frontier Justice burglar
Independence police find human remains believed to be missing woman