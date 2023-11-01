Johnson County employees get a ‘simulated look’ into the lives of the formerly incarcerated

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County hosted a “re-entry” simulation on Wednesday to give its employees an understanding of the challenges a person faces returning to the community after being incarcerated. The purpose is to give Johnson County employees insight into the life of someone who has experienced this as their reality.

“So we have five minutes to complete all the things that we need to do within week one so I have a lot of different things and I think next I’m gonna prioritize food for myself,” said Johnson County employee Shana Burgess.

Burgess works in community relations at Johnson County. Through the simulation, she stepped into the shoes of “Whitney,” a fictionalized convicted felon who served 10 years in federal prison for bank robbery. She is now being tasked with the challenges of finding substance abuse treatment, transportation to get to appointments and food with a limited budget.

“I have to have transportation everywhere and in order to have that, I’ve got to go to my job and get my paycheck so it’s a lot to juggle and also competing with other people,” said Burgess.

Although the experience itself is only a few hours, it’s meant to simulate this transition over a month-long period.

“I think it’s important because, at any moment, any of us could land in that same position. We’re all just a choice away from that spot in life, and if we don’t humanize these individuals, then it’s really easy to count them as a number instead of as a human,” said Jordan, clinical team leader at the Mercer Johnson County Mental Health Center.

Working as a mental health professional with Johnson County inmates, Mercer says she’s heard many of their stories firsthand.

Volunteers from the county’s law enforcement, local government, and elections departments participated. By creating more understanding among employees, they’re hoping they will do their part in helping to make the transition smoother.

“If there’s something missing that maybe we could look at a process that would allow that to be an easier step for somebody to accomplish that goal then maybe they take that back and try to share that with their teams,” said social worker Brandi Kenney.

This is the first time the re-entry simulation has been done among county employees. Next, they’re looking to open the simulation to the public in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.