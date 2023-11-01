Independence police find human remains believed to be missing woman

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The body of an Independence woman missing since September 7, 2023, is believed to have been found in Kansas City.

44-year-old Ebony Duncan was last seen in September on surveillance videos. When she didn’t show up for work, her coworkers began to worry and called the police.

Duncan’s cell phone was sending GPS location data up until September 14, after which it was found in the possession of a homeless person who had found it on a bridge.

According to IPD, detectives received leads that brought them to the area of East 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road on October 31, 2023. Upon searching the area with cadaver dogs, a K9 “altered to and located a deceased person in the woods nearby.”

Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive identification from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office for final confirmation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

