Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Independence police find human remains believed to be missing woman

Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive...
Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive identification from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office for final confirmation.(Independence Police)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The body of an Independence woman missing since September 7, 2023, is believed to have been found in Kansas City.

44-year-old Ebony Duncan was last seen in September on surveillance videos. When she didn’t show up for work, her coworkers began to worry and called the police.

Duncan’s cell phone was sending GPS location data up until September 14, after which it was found in the possession of a homeless person who had found it on a bridge.

According to IPD, detectives received leads that brought them to the area of East 83rd Street and Hillcrest Road on October 31, 2023. Upon searching the area with cadaver dogs, a K9 “altered to and located a deceased person in the woods nearby.”

Police say the body is believed to be Duncan but they are waiting to receive positive identification from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office for final confirmation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Independence Police release surveillance video in missing woman case; looking for another woman involved in case

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

Latest News

“Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is risky behavior because it poses an extreme...
Lawrence man to serve 10 years in prison for deadly DUI crash
Man sentenced for illegal firearms following public disturbance
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights
Eric DeValkenaere
Eric DeValkenaere files motion to transfer appeal to Missouri Supreme Court