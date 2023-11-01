Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

GOP candidate for Missouri governor implies he’d ‘have to quit’ if voters pass abortion rights

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to...
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (left) and Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft (center) speak to reporters after a hearing before the Western District Court of Appeals in Kansas City on November 30, 2023.(KMOV staff)
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a hearing in the Western District Court of Appeals on Monday, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who is running for governor, was asked by reporters whether he, as governor, would be able to defend reproductive rights if Missouri voters enshrine them in the state constitution next fall.

“Anytime a statewide official is sworn in, we swear an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and of the state of Missouri,” Ashcroft replied. “If I cannot do that, then I would have to leave my position. I cannot swear an oath and then refuse to do what I’d said I would do.”

Reporters followed up, asking whether Ashcroft meant that he would resign or decline to take the oath of office if the initiative on abortion rights is approved on the 2024 ballot.

“We’re getting into real hypotheticals,” Ashcroft said. “What I’ve told you is that I would do what I said I would do. When I take an oath, I will follow it, and if it is incompatible with my moral beliefs, then I would have to quit.”

The same question was asked of Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who has been an outspoken opponent of abortion rights.

ALSO READ: Judge Ginger Gooch appointed to Missouri Supreme Court

“I’ve been committed to enforcing the law as written,” Bailey said. “I’m not a lawmaker. I’m in the executive branch. We’ve documented history of defending state statute and state constitutional provisions, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Bailey went on to say he believes the initiative represents, “bad policy for the state of Missouri.”

On Tuesday, the Appeals Court unanimously ruled against Ashcroft and Bailey, who said the decisions will be appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court.

The news bureau asked the other Republican candidates for governor whether they’d defend reproductive rights in their role, if elected.

Neither Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe’s nor state Sen. Bill Eigel’s campaigns immediately responded to the request.

A campaign spokesperson for the Lt. Governor recently told the Kansas City Star that Kehoe would be open to altering Missouri’s abortion ban to include exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

Eigel’s campaign has maintained a strong opposition to abortion rights.

Polling conducted in August 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe vs. Wade decision, found that 48% of likely Missouri voters said they would support a reversal of the abortion ban while 40% said they would vote to continue it.

The breakdown was clearly divided by party affiliation, with 69% of Republican voters opposing abortion rights, and 90% of Democrats supporting them.

The share of likely Missouri Republican voters who said they’d vote to overturn the ban on abortion was 17%.

ALSO READ: Missouri House speaker says he won’t resign amid allegations of filing false finance reports

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Ward Parkway
Dolly Patron's Rockstar Global First Listen Event will be held in 7 movie theaters on Nov. 15,...
Dolly Parton’s music and videos heading to movie theaters this month
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers...
Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he never planned to leave Kansas City
Zac Summers is joining the KCTV5 team as an anchor for evening newscasts.
KCTV5 names Zac Summers new 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. co-anchor