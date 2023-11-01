Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday starts with near record low temps

First Warn Forecast: Kansas City ties record low temperature set in 1991.
By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Colder air continues to usher in within the upper levels of our atmosphere today, but at the surface we are bringing in a Southerly component to our wind. For now frigid conditions are expected this morning, which has issued a first warn.

Temperatures will hover very close to a record set back in the early 1990s.

Many areas will see temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s with feel like temperatures as low as 13°. Be sure to bundle up yourself and the kiddos as you head out the door make sure that your vehicle is ready for these colder conditions.

We are expecting to lift the first warn by 9 AM as temperatures climb above freezing and into the upper 40s by this afternoon. Gusts are still anticipated up to 25 mph out of the Southwest so feel like temperature is today will hover in the upper 30s.

Luckily the southerly flow will take over by tomorrow and temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs.

Morning lows by Friday will be in the lower 40s with daytime high temperatures in the lower and middle 60s clear through the weekend. With that being said, there is a slight opportunity for scattered shower activity to build by Saturday and continue into next week.

There are several weak fronts that we are monitoring with one large area of low pressure that may develop by next Tuesday.

For now, rain chances will hold around 20% through the weekend and into next week with an opportunity to increase rain chances next Monday and Tuesday.

Remember that this weekend we are falling back one hour with our clocks Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The big game with our Kansas City Chiefs is happening in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday at around 8:30 in the morning our time. The forecast for Frankfurt is looking rather chilly and wet. An area of low pressure is developing across the North Sea, and will stretch a cold front across France and Belgium, which will sweep into Germany Through the mid morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to range between 52° and 55° there with around a 70% chance for rainfall.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
One man died in a Kansas City house fire on Tuesday morning.
One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire

Latest News

The forecasted high temperatures for Kansas City on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wednesday morning could near record low temps
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Wednesday morning could near record low temps
Halloween Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead
A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead
A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead