FIRST WARN FORECAST: Thursday starts with near record low temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -Colder air continues to usher in within the upper levels of our atmosphere today, but at the surface we are bringing in a Southerly component to our wind. For now frigid conditions are expected this morning, which has issued a first warn.

Temperatures will hover very close to a record set back in the early 1990s.

Many areas will see temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s with feel like temperatures as low as 13°. Be sure to bundle up yourself and the kiddos as you head out the door make sure that your vehicle is ready for these colder conditions.

We are expecting to lift the first warn by 9 AM as temperatures climb above freezing and into the upper 40s by this afternoon. Gusts are still anticipated up to 25 mph out of the Southwest so feel like temperature is today will hover in the upper 30s.

Luckily the southerly flow will take over by tomorrow and temperatures climb into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs.

Morning lows by Friday will be in the lower 40s with daytime high temperatures in the lower and middle 60s clear through the weekend. With that being said, there is a slight opportunity for scattered shower activity to build by Saturday and continue into next week.

There are several weak fronts that we are monitoring with one large area of low pressure that may develop by next Tuesday.

For now, rain chances will hold around 20% through the weekend and into next week with an opportunity to increase rain chances next Monday and Tuesday.

Remember that this weekend we are falling back one hour with our clocks Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The big game with our Kansas City Chiefs is happening in Frankfurt, Germany this Sunday at around 8:30 in the morning our time. The forecast for Frankfurt is looking rather chilly and wet. An area of low pressure is developing across the North Sea, and will stretch a cold front across France and Belgium, which will sweep into Germany Through the mid morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures are only expected to range between 52° and 55° there with around a 70% chance for rainfall.

