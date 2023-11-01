Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Slight chance of rain for area Saturday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After a record-breaking cold morning temperatures rebounded into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night, look for clear skies and light southerly winds that will hold temperatures in the low to mid 30s through daybreak on Thursday. It gets even warmer by the afternoon as highs soar into the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures continue to get warmer through the weekend with highs in the 60s, but a weak cold front moves through late Saturday. The chance of rain is very low at this time and if we squeeze out a shower or two it will arrive mainly after sunset into the overnight and should not impact outdoor plans. Next week looks mainly dry, but another front slides through and does drop temperatures a bit between Monday into Tuesday. Highs are only expected in the 50s for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

