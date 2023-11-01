Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Eric DeValkenaere files motion to transfer appeal to Missouri Supreme Court

Eric DeValkenaere
Eric DeValkenaere(Missouri Department of Corrections)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Kansas City Police Department detective convicted of manslaughter has filed a motion hoping to have his appeal reheard by the state’s highest court.

Eric DeValkenaere’s legal team requested on Tuesday that an appeal to overturn his conviction be transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court.

A Western District of Missouri Appellate Court panel ruled to uphold DeValkenaere’s conviction of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb.

Prosecutors and Lamb’s family have alleged a handgun was planted after the shooting, but that issue was not addressed by Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs when he convicted the detective.

ALSO READ: Here are the clemency options available for Governor Parson concerning Eric DeValkenaere

DeValkenaere had been sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and six years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Police said DeValkenaere and his partner, Troy Schwalm, went to Lamb’s home after reports he’d been chasing his girlfriend’s convertible in a stolen pickup truck. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. The judge said the officers had no probable cause to believe any crime had been committed, had no warrant for Lamb’s arrest, and had no search warrant or consent to be on the property.

DeValkenaere was transferred to the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.

ALSO READ: Community leaders worry about a pardon of former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed
File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Independence Police are asking the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street...
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence
Jackson County Jail provided a picture of Trenise L Reid, who is charged with stealing a car...
Kansas City woman charged with kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
A seasonal bug has returned to Kansas City, and it’s not COVID, the flu or RSV.
‘It’s not COVID, the flu or RSV’: Seasonal bug makes its way to KC

Latest News

National Suicide Prevention Week is a campaign that focuses on informing the public.
Push underway to raise awareness of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
“Walt Disney was only 18 years old when he created the amazing Mickey Mouse here in Kansas...
‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station
‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station
Fatal crash generic
Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Ward Parkway