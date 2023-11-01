Eric DeValkenaere files motion to transfer appeal to Missouri Supreme Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Kansas City Police Department detective convicted of manslaughter has filed a motion hoping to have his appeal reheard by the state’s highest court.

Eric DeValkenaere’s legal team requested on Tuesday that an appeal to overturn his conviction be transferred to the Missouri Supreme Court.

A Western District of Missouri Appellate Court panel ruled to uphold DeValkenaere’s conviction of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb.

Prosecutors and Lamb’s family have alleged a handgun was planted after the shooting, but that issue was not addressed by Jackson County Circuit Court Presiding Judge J. Dale Youngs when he convicted the detective.

ALSO READ: Here are the clemency options available for Governor Parson concerning Eric DeValkenaere

DeValkenaere had been sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and six years for armed criminal action, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Police said DeValkenaere and his partner, Troy Schwalm, went to Lamb’s home after reports he’d been chasing his girlfriend’s convertible in a stolen pickup truck. DeValkenaere said he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at another detective. The judge said the officers had no probable cause to believe any crime had been committed, had no warrant for Lamb’s arrest, and had no search warrant or consent to be on the property.

DeValkenaere was transferred to the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center.

ALSO READ: Community leaders worry about a pardon of former KCPD officer Eric DeValkenaere

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.