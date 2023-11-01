Don’t toss those pumpkins after Halloween. Do this instead.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fun of Halloween is over and those pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns sitting on the porch have likely seen better days.

Instead of just tossing them in the trash, Kansas City area communities are asking that you compost them.

Here’s a list of some of the locations where you can drop them off in the coming days.

Kansas City, Mo.

Be a part of the Great Pumpkin Rescue across the Kansas City Metro.

KC Can Compost will collect any unwanted pumpkins at the Ivanhoe Community Garden on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The price is $3 for the first 2 pumpkins and $1 for each additional pumpkin.

Kansas City’s Northland

There is one centralized location for Northlanders to recycle pumpkins on Saturday, Nov. 4

KC Can Compost asks people to drop off pumpkins at Platte Landing Park in Parkville between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The price is $3 for the first 2 pumpkins and $1 for each additional pumpkin.

Lee’s Summit

KC Can Compost will handle pumpkin “upcycling” for Lee’s Summit.

Residents can drop off pumpkins at John Knox Village Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The price is $3 for the first 2 pumpkins and $1 for each additional pumpkin.

Lenexa

Lenexa asks residents to drop off old pumpkins and other squash and gourds at Little Mill Creek Park.

There is a marked dumpster in the parking lot where you can toss the pumpkins you no longer want. The city will turn them into compost that will be used in parks across the city.

The dumpster will be available for residents to use for pumpkins through Nov. 30.

Olathe

If you call Olathe home, simply put the pumpkins in your green yard waste cart or paper yard waste bags. Make sure your cart is by the street by 7 a.m. on your scheduled collection day and crews will take care of the rest for you.

Prairie Village

Corinth Shopping Center in Prairie Village is a drop site for unwanted pumpkins Saturday.

KC Can Compost is in charge of the operation to rescue as many pumpkins as possible following Halloween. Each pumpkin dropped off Saturday Nov. 4, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be composted instead of simply being tossed into a landfill.

The price is $3 for the first two pumpkins and $1 for each additional pumpkin.

If the locations listed are not convenient, pumpkins can also be dropped off at KC Can Compost. The warehouse is located at 3119 Terrace St, Kansas City, Mo. More information about the composting company can be found online at KCCanCompost.com.

