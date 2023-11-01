Celebrating the Best Day Ever: 100,000 Acts of Kindness Kicking off on November 3rd

Kasasa and Charlie Rocket are getting community banks and credit unions across the country involved with the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness kicking off on November 3rd, aka the Best Day Ever. Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa chats with Shane to share more about the impact of a random act of kindness and the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness starting November 3rd.

