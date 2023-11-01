Aging & Style
Celebrating the Best Day Ever: 100,000 Acts of Kindness Kicking off on November 3rd

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Kasasa and Charlie Rocket are getting community banks and credit unions across the country involved with the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness kicking off on November 3rd, aka the Best Day Ever. Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa chats with Shane to share more about the impact of a random act of kindness and the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness starting November 3rd.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

