Big 12 unveils four-year schedule matrix as new league takes shape

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 released a four-year scheduling plan for the 2024-27 football seasons on Wednesday.

The new scheduling matrix comes as the league prepares to add Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah next season. Those additions will offset the departure of Oklahoma and Texas, who are each joining the SEC.

“As we look towards the future of this Conference, we are thrilled to introduce the first football scheduling matrix for the new-look Big 12,” commissioner Brett Yormark said Wednesday. “I’m grateful to our membership for their support throughout the scheduling process.

“In this model, competitive balance and student-athlete wellness was prioritized. Rivalries will be protected and new matchups will be introduced -- the excitement and parity this Conference is known for will continue for years to come.”

Under the new 16-team league scheduling format, only four protected rivalries will be played every single year. Those protected rivalries are Arizona-Arizona State, BYU-Utah, Baylor-TCU and Kansas-Kansas State.

Big 12 teams will continue to play nine conference games per season and every member will play at least one home-and-home with the other 15 schools over the next four years.

After hosting BYU and UCF during their first season in the Big 12 this fall, Kansas will travel to Arizona State and BYU next season. The Jayhawks will make their first trip to Arizona and UCF for conference games in 2025 and travel to Utah in 2026.

KU will host renewed Big 12 foe Colorado in 2024 and travel to Boulder in 2027. The Jayhawks will host Utah and Cincinnati for the first time as a conference opponent in 2025, bring Arizona State to Lawrence in 2026 and the Arizona Wildcats to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2027.

Our 2024-27 Big 12 opponents 👀 pic.twitter.com/4fP9Eccc74 — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) November 1, 2023

K-State is already scheduled to host Arizona for a non-conference game in 2024 but the Wildcats will also play Arizona State and Cincinnati that season for the first time as a conference opponent in Manhattan.

Colorado returns to Manhattan in 2025, Arizona comes for a Big 12 game in 2026, and both BYU and Utah visit Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time in 2027.

The Wildcats will travel to BYU, Colorado and Houston for league games in 2024, visit Salt Lake City for a game with the Utes in 2025, and go to Tempe and Cincinnati for games with the Sun Devils and Bearcats in 2026.

K-State’s first trip to Tucson won’t come until 2027, when the purple Wildcats take Arizona. That year, K-State also will make its first trip to UCF.

One of the longest-running matchups in college football will snap because of the newly-released matrix. K-State and Iowa State’s “Farmageddon” matchup won’t be played in 2027, snapping a streak of matchups that dates back to 1917.

Dates of games will be released later.

