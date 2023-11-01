Aging & Style: Preventing diabetes health conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 37 million people are living with diabetes in the United States.

It’s a chronic disease that affects how your body turns food into energy, and it can cause severe damage to your body.

In this edition of Aging & Style, KCTV5′s Carolyn Long reports on five suggestions to help prevent health problems from diabetes.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.