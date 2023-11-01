‘100 years of wonder’: Disney anniversary exhibition to open at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In honor of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, Union Station is helping bring the magic back to where it all began.

A 20,000-square-foot exhibition designed by The Walt Disney Company will open on May 24, 2024. It will reportedly feature “more than 250 artifacts and works of art, costume and props, and incredible memorabilia” from the Walt Disney Archives.

Within Disney100: The Exhibition, guests will encounter some of their favorite Disney stories as they journey through 10 imaginatively themed galleries showcasing “Crown Jewels” from some beloved films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the live-action Cinderella (2015), Encanto (2021), and many more. The exhibition features more than 14 interactive installations and hundreds of items, including from some of the most recent members of the Disney family—Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Representatives from Union Station and Disney agree that bringing the exhibition to Kansas City is an important way to honor Walt Disney’s life and the company’s history.

“Walt Disney was only 18 years old when he created the amazing Mickey Mouse here in Kansas City,” said Union Station president, George Guastello. “That should inspire every child to say ‘if I can see it, I can dream it and make it happen.’”

“We are excited to bring the tour to Kansas City—a place that was instrumental in Walt’s life,” said Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives. “It was here where he forged his storytelling skills and his creative passion. Everything Walt did began with storytelling. It is the essence of Disney magic.”

The exhibition will also make its way to Philadelphia and Chicago. In addition to the galleries and displays, guests can expect unique photo-op backdrops and a gift shop with exclusive exhibition merchandise.

Tickets are available for purchase here on Union Station’s website.

First Access Pass (gives ticketholders access to the exhibit in its opening weekend)- $100

VIP Voucher (gives ticketholder flexible admission and other VIP perks)- $50

Anytime Voucher (gives ticketholder flexible admission)- $30

