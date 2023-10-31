Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Woman hit and killed chasing dog onto highway, police say

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that...
Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina was hit and killed by a car while chasing her dog into the middle of the road Sunday night, authorities said.

Her dog was also killed, according to police.

Based on witness statements, officers with the Winston Salem Police Department determined that 51-year-old Patricia Luffman Casper ran into the southbound lanes of US-52 to get her small dog.

Police believe Casper and her dog were hit by a vehicle and killed.

This was the 25th traffic-related fatality in the area of 2023 compared to 17 during the same time period in 2022, according to the police department.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
Barndominiums are a hot new concept in housing where the outside resembles a barn. Inside,...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Sept. 25, 2023. The Supreme Court is tackling...
The Supreme Court wrestles with social media cases that have echoes of Donald Trump
SpookFest
Shawnee kids kick off Halloween early at annual ‘Spookfest’
Shawnee kids kick off Halloween early at annual ‘Spookfest’
Shawnee kids kick off Halloween early at annual ‘Spookfest’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells the Senate Appropriations Committee that the United...
US military and diplomatic leaders urge a divided Congress to send aid to both Israel and Ukraine
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating