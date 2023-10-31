Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal

UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal
UAW strikers begin to pack up in Wentzville as union, General Motors strike tentative deal
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At the Wentzville assembly plant, UAW Local 2250 members waited for the official announcement from the union. Though they had heard the reports that the union had reached the deal, they remained on the picket line for most of the day.

Steve Celeste, a picket captain, said morale had been consistently high throughout the strike.

RELATED: UAW reaches deal with General Motors that ends strikes against Detroit automakers pending votes

“Whenever you believe in a cause, it doesn’t take much to keep driving toward that cause,” he said.

The union took down their strike materials just before sunset, avoiding another night of striking through bitter cold.

Celeste admitted that he and other workers were ready to return to the jobs but stressed that workers would picket again if the tentative agreement did not pass.

“We’re ready to go back,” he said. “But if we need to, we’ll be out here as long as it takes.”

Businesses in Wentzville were glad to see an end to the strike, too. Peter Venezia, the owner of Duke’s BBQ, said he and other business owners in town were anxious to have workers back to their jobs and going out to eat and shop with their families again.

“It’s the holidays; people are providing for their families,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll see the town flourishing again.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
The WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally at several retailers. The...
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead

Latest News

File - Police are investigating a homicide near 61st Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD investigates after 1 man was found dead near 61st Street
One man died in a Kansas City house fire on Tuesday morning.
One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire
One dead in Tuesday morning Kansas City house fire
FILE
Sporting KC parent company to invest $7 million in community projects after settlement
Halloween Forecast
FIRST WARN FORECAST: A spooky chill in the air this Halloween but a turn toward the sun is ahead