UAW members return to work at General Motor’s Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The United Auto Workers tentatively reached an agreement with General Motors Monday, ending six weeks of strikes and plant idling at GM plants across the country.

The news means UAW members returned to work at GM’s plant in the Fairfax District of Kansas City, Kansas.

UAW’s local president in Kansas City says second shift workers are to report to the Fairfax plant Tuesday afternoon. Third shift workers are to report Tuesday evening, and first shift team members are expected to report to work Wednesday morning at their usual time.

The UAW says the deal is expected to give workers higher raises than they’ve received in years. If approved, it would also claw back some concessions the UAW agreed to almost two decades ago, when the automakers were in desperate financial shape.

Workers would get an immediate 11% pay bump upon ratification, and pay and cost-of-living raises that will top 30% by the time the contracts expire in April 2028.

Workers will also get cost-of-living pay that would bring raises to a compounded 33%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $42 per hour. Top-scale workers there now make around $32 per hour.

Starting wages for new GM hires would rise by 70% including cost-of-living adjustments, to more than $30 per hour.

Some wage tiers were eliminated, and it would take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said.

There is a possibility that UAW members could still vote down the deal.

