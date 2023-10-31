Tigers, Jayhawks, Wildcats all included in initial College Football Playoff rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings had a local flavor to them.

Missouri -- ranked 14th in the Associated Press’ latest poll ahead of a matchup with Georgia -- was ranked No. 12 in Tuesday’s opening release of the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 by the committee ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Jayhawks were ranked 21st, appearing in the CFP rankings for the first time in program history after a thrilling 38-33 win over a top-10 Oklahoma team last weekend in Lawrence. Kansas will head on the road to Iowa State on Saturday night looking to improve upon its 6-2 record.

READ MORE: Chiefs remain stagnant at trade deadline

K-State and its two-headed quarterback attack is also 6-2 and ranked 23rd. The Wildcats travel to Austin to take on No. 7 Texas on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.