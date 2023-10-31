Aging & Style
Tigers, Jayhawks, Wildcats all included in initial College Football Playoff rankings

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff met Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, for the first time since a wave of realignment tore apart the Pac-12, raising the possibility that the number of automatic bids in the 12-team postseason format to be implemented next year could be tweaked. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This season’s initial College Football Playoff rankings had a local flavor to them.

Missouri -- ranked 14th in the Associated Press’ latest poll ahead of a matchup with Georgia -- was ranked No. 12 in Tuesday’s opening release of the CFP rankings. The Bulldogs were ranked No. 2 by the committee ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Jayhawks were ranked 21st, appearing in the CFP rankings for the first time in program history after a thrilling 38-33 win over a top-10 Oklahoma team last weekend in Lawrence. Kansas will head on the road to Iowa State on Saturday night looking to improve upon its 6-2 record.

READ MORE: Chiefs remain stagnant at trade deadline

K-State and its two-headed quarterback attack is also 6-2 and ranked 23rd. The Wildcats travel to Austin to take on No. 7 Texas on Saturday.

