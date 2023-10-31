Aging & Style
Suspect in custody following standoff in Independence

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a standoff ended with a suspect in custody around 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

Independence Police asked the public to stay clear of an active situation on 18th Street between South Evanston Avenue and South Home Avenue.

“The wanted party exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident,” IPD said in a Facebook post.

An officer confirmed that around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a call was made to alert police of an individual barricaded inside a residence.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the incident is still ongoing. IPD says they will “advise when the situation has resolved.”

This is a breaking news story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

