Sporting KC parent company to invest $7 million in community projects after settlement

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The parent company of the state’s professional soccer team is set to invest around $7 million in community projects following a settlement with the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that OnGoal LLC, the parent company of Sporting Kansas City, has committed to funnel about $7 million into various economic development and community projects in Wyandotte Co. as part of a settlement with the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Gov. Kelly noted that the settlement ended a years-long dispute focused on payroll obligations between Cerner Corp. and the Unified Government of Wyandotte Co. in 2010.

Kelly indicated that Cerner received $48 million in incentives in 2010 in exchange for the creation of up to 4,500 jobs and sufficient withholding taxes to satisfy the award. That agreement - as well as another developer agreement with OnGoal which led to the creation of the soccer complex in the western part of the county - were modified to remove the job metric before the Governor took office.

“Since Day One of my administration, I have directed the Department of Commerce to pursue business deals in a way that benefits our communities,” the Governor said. “Often that means creating jobs and bringing in investment, but – as this agreement shows – it also means holding businesses accountable and protecting taxpayer dollars. I’m so glad this agreement will uplift the entire region by supporting worthy projects like the Quindaro Ruins and the upcoming World Cup.”

As part of the developer agreement, Kelly said failure to reach the withholding metric would result in a refund of up to $3.04 million from Cerner to the county. The metric was not met in 2021 and the Unified Government made a formal demand in July 2022 for its payment. KDOC, the Unified Government and Cerner have been in negotiations since.

“The Commerce Department places and enforces claw-back provisions in all incentive agreements so Kansas taxpayers are protected,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “This agreement ensures sales tax dollars still are being utilized to further the state’s tourism goals and put money back into the community to have lasting impact.”

Kelly noted that projects specified in the settlement include:

Willa Gill Services Center - $2,000,000

2026 FIFA World Cup - $2,000,000

Quindaro Ruins - $1,000,000

Community projects east of I-635 - $1,000,000

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall - $500,000

Wyandotte County Historical Museum - $250,000

Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame - $250,000

“OnGoal appreciates the partnership with the State of Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County,” Polsinelli shareholder Korb Maxwell said. “For more than a decade, OnGoal has been committed and invested in the local community and looks forward to further enhancing Kansas City, Kansas as a major destination.”

The Governor indicated that contributions will begin as early as Nov. 1 for the Quindaro and Memorial Hall projects. All payments will be made by the end of 2025 at the latest.

“The Unified Government has worked with the State of Kansas to ensure the economic benefits of development in Wyandotte County can be realized by our community,” Unified Government County Administrator David Johnson said. “This agreement will position us for the future by providing our community with $4M in directed grants to catalyze and support economic activity at the Quindaro Townsite, WyCo Historical Museum, Kansas Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame, and Memorial Hall. Additional funds will support ongoing efforts to provide supportive services for the unhoused – all important initiatives to our economic future – and we are grateful for the willingness of the State and developer to work with us to make this a reality.”

For more information about the settlement, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.