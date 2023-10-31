Shawnee kids kick off Halloween early at annual ‘Spookfest’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a spooky day for all as little ones donning their best costume celebrate Halloween inside the Shawnee Civic Centre.

“Halloween is our favorite holiday so we go big for Halloween every year so we try to do as much as possible,” said Julie Kirby who was there with her daughter. Her daughter wore a Wednesday Addams costume.

Wednesday, along with several other children, showed off their best looks as they walked around getting candy, decorating cookies, or playing inside the bouncy house.

The event gives kids five years old and younger the chance to enjoy the festivities, while also giving parents/guardians the chance to do so in a timely manner. The event went on only from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Aquatics Specialist with the City of Shawnee Rylan Davis said, “This is geared more to the young kids with early bedtimes. The goal is the parents want to get in and get out, they can knock it all out in the morning and have the rest of the day for whatever they want to do for Halloween.”

The normal route is outside at Pflumm-Bichelmeyer Park but the cold temperatures forced things inside. Davis said it wasn’t a big problem, but they did have to make some adjustments. He said they made the announcement back on Friday anyway so those that registered knew before they came.

“[We] made minor adjustments, the only tricky part is we have bounce houses and big inflatables so not too different of a process there just moving them inside and kind of transplant that here,” he said.

I’d say it’s more cute than spooky there, as parents make sure the kids have a fun start to the day ahead.

“Shawnee does stuff like this all the time and it’s incredible so we love being part of the community,” said Kirby.

