Runway at Kansas City’s Downtown Airport closed after plane slides into mud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A runway at Kansas City’s Downtown Airport was closed early Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to remove an airplane.

The small prop plane slid off the runway as it tried to land. It then became stuck in the mud while trying to taxi back onto the runway.

As a precaution, the airport closed runway 19 until the plane can be towed out of the way.

Kansas City Firefighters responded to the emergency and provided pictures of the scene. The emergency crews said no one was seriously injured and the plane only suffered minor damage.

