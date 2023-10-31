Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Runway at Kansas City’s Downtown Airport closed after plane slides into mud

Caption
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A runway at Kansas City’s Downtown Airport was closed early Tuesday afternoon as crews worked to remove an airplane.

The small prop plane slid off the runway as it tried to land. It then became stuck in the mud while trying to taxi back onto the runway.

As a precaution, the airport closed runway 19 until the plane can be towed out of the way.

Kansas City Firefighters responded to the emergency and provided pictures of the scene. The emergency crews said no one was seriously injured and the plane only suffered minor damage.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
Barndominiums are a hot new concept in housing where the outside resembles a barn. Inside,...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed

Latest News

Anyone with information about a non-compliant sex offender living in KC is asked to contact...
Jackson County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding non-compliant sex offender
Penny Cole with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one of the best ways to keep kids safe...
Jackson County law requires sex offenders to stay inside on Halloween
Jackson County law requires sex offenders to stay inside on Halloween
Jackson County law requires sex offenders to stay inside on Halloween
A runway at Kansas City's Downtown Airport is closed after a small plane slides off a runway...
Plane slides off runway in Kansas City