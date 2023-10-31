Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year

If you’re unsure about a debt, always ask for validation before making any payment
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2022 returned more than $1 million to consumers conned in a “phantom debt” collection scheme.

Phantom debt is a term for debt that either does not exist, has already been discharged, or has been artificially (and illegally) inflated, but somehow continues to haunt the debtor, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Thousands of consumers are targeted in phantom debt schemes every year.

Typically, crooks get someone’s personal information from the dark web and then try to scare that person into paying a phony bill, according to AARP. They may also pretend to be from a collection or government agency, such as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The CFPB and FTC have taken action against several phantom debt scammers over the years.

John McNamara, with the CFPB, said this behavior is absolutely criminal. One red flag is if the scammer asks someone to pay a bill in an unusual way or threatens you with serious consequences if you do not pay.

“If you ask a scammer questions, they generally will hang the phone up immediately and they will go away. Any sort of rush for urgency to pay right away, generated by a phone call, should be met by the consumer with a high degree of suspicion,” McNamara explained. “It’s okay, ask questions, ask them to put it in writing again. Scammers will almost never do that.”

McNamara suggested good records of past debt. If contacted by a credit collection agency, request a debt validation letter and check credit reports regularly.

If there is legitimate old debt, it’s possible to negotiate with the debt collection agency and come up with a plan to pay it off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Leader of church headquartered in Kansas City investigated for ‘sexual immorality’
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Police identify two men shot to death Sunday evening in Independence
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
FILE — The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police looking for man who tried to rob one KCK bank, then robbed another
Barndominiums are a hot new concept in housing where the outside resembles a barn. Inside,...
Barndominium dreams go bust for Leavenworth couple, criminal charges filed

Latest News

Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Anyone with information about a non-compliant sex offender living in KC is asked to contact...
Jackson County Sheriff asking for public’s help finding non-compliant sex offender
Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel
Penny Cole with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said one of the best ways to keep kids safe...
Jackson County law requires sex offenders to stay inside on Halloween
A runway at Kansas City's Downtown Airport is closed after a small plane slides off a runway...
Runway at Kansas City’s Downtown Airport closed after plane slides into mud