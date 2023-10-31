Aging & Style
Overland Park holiday fundraiser gives Golden Scoop a boost

Patrick Chapman, 27, prepares for customers Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Golden Scoop, an...
Patrick Chapman, 27, prepares for customers Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Golden Scoop, an Overland Park, Kan., ice cream and coffee shop that employs workers with developmental disabilities, paying them more than minimum wage. But some disabled workers employed at so-called sheltered workshops are earning far less than minimum wage, an issue that has captured the attention of lawmakers in the state. Disability rights advocates say the practice is discriminatory and more than a dozen states have banned such wages. (AP Photo/Heather Hollingsworth)(Heather Hollingsworth | AP)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A holiday fund that strives to help the community will help provide training and employment to even more people living with special needs.

Golden Scoop announced it is the beneficiary of the Overland Park Mayor’s 2023 Holiday Fund. Area businesses and organizations collect donations for the holiday fund through Nov. 17. The money will be presented to Golden Scoop at the city’s annual tree lighting and holiday festival that evening.

The business operates Golden Scoop Academy. It trains teenagers and adults about interpersonal and social skills, as well as on-the-job training and professionalism. They are skills the workers may not normally receive in other settings.

Golden Scoop says all of the donations received through the holiday fund will be used to expand operations. It is also accepting locations for the new location through its website.

A second Golden Scoop location is expected to open in Overland Park in Spring 2024.

