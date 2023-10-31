Overland Park holiday fundraiser gives Golden Scoop a boost

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A holiday fund that strives to help the community will help provide training and employment to even more people living with special needs.

Golden Scoop announced it is the beneficiary of the Overland Park Mayor’s 2023 Holiday Fund. Area businesses and organizations collect donations for the holiday fund through Nov. 17. The money will be presented to Golden Scoop at the city’s annual tree lighting and holiday festival that evening.

The business operates Golden Scoop Academy. It trains teenagers and adults about interpersonal and social skills, as well as on-the-job training and professionalism. They are skills the workers may not normally receive in other settings.

Golden Scoop says all of the donations received through the holiday fund will be used to expand operations. It is also accepting locations for the new location through its website.

A second Golden Scoop location is expected to open in Overland Park in Spring 2024.

